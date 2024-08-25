Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY) Trading Up 1.7%

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.82 and last traded at $26.80. 4,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.73.

About Sound Equity Dividend Income ETF

The Sound Equity Income ETF (DIVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio, of US large- and mid-cap stocks, fundamentally selected for capital appreciation and dividend yield. DIVY was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by Tidal.

