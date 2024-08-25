SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK) Stock Price Up 1.3%

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.58 and last traded at $18.40. 162,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 102,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF Company Profile

The SP Funds Dow Jones Global Sukuk ETF (SPSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated global investment-grade sukuk of various maturities and weighted by market value. SPSK was launched on Dec 30, 2019 and is managed by SP Funds.

