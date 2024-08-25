SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 5.9% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,418,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,195,282. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $234.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.64.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

