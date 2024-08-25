SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) Shares Bought by SimpliFi Inc.

SimpliFi Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF makes up 9.1% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $19,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QEFA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 893,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 426,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,167,000 after purchasing an additional 43,424 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 218,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 168,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 145,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.96. 20,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,374. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.76.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

