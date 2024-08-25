SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $19,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $94,819,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,142,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $138.24. The company had a trading volume of 137,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,984. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.21. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

