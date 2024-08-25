Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,159 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 521,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 11.2% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $40,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCHD traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.48. 2,484,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,234,457. The company has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.87 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

