Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires 200 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $86,364,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Waste Management by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $209.98. 810,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,675,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

