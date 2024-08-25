Spirit of America Management Corp NY Acquires Shares of 1,000 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $1,249,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 81,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,186 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 35,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock traded up $6.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,429. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $192.41.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

