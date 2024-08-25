Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases New Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 76.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $83.50. 3,005,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,501,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $87.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.53.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

