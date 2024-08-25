StockNews.com Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

PC Connection Stock Up 2.5 %

CNXN stock opened at $71.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average of $65.89.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $736.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at PC Connection

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 12.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 15,377 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $1,079,157.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,488,354.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in PC Connection by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.