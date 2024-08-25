Stratis (STRAX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $52,419.50

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $52,419.50 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,766.94 or 0.04312346 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00042367 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013468 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001958 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.