Stride (STRD) Price Reaches $0.81

Stride (STRD) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Stride has a total market cap of $70.86 million and approximately $159,273.94 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stride has traded 45.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stride token can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001257 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Stride Token Profile

Stride’s launch date was September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.79552944 USD and is down -8.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $167,471.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

