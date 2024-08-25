Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOVA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.26.

Shares of NOVA opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 14,142,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,915,000 after buying an additional 5,118,552 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,568,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,782,000 after acquiring an additional 81,653 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,783,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,004,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after acquiring an additional 591,514 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,563,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 866,705 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

