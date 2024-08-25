sUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $342,890.22 (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market cap of $15.22 million and $342,890.22 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000096 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.65 or 0.00247120 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 25,462,940 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,236,872 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

According to CryptoCompare, "sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens."

