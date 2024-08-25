Taiko Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $553.62 Million (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 25th. Taiko has a market capitalization of $553.62 million and approximately $12.88 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Taiko has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.93 or 0.00003015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,358,479 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official message board is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.94027504 USD and is down -1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $13,826,791.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Taiko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Taiko should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Taiko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

