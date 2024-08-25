Target (NYSE:TGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

Target Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.56. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

