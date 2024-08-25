Target (NYSE:TGT) Issues Earnings Results

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

TGT stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. Target has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Target from $209.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.52.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

