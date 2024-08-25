Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.10

Shares of Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% (OTCMKTS:TLSRP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $41.10 and traded as low as $40.67. Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 21,800 shares trading hands.
Telos Co. PFD EXCH 12% Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10.
