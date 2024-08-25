Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $140.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.47 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PVH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a hold rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.81.

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in PVH by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 30,513 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PVH by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PVH by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the first quarter worth about $961,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in PVH by 215.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

