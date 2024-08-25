Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,580 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 320.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,638,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,020,000 after buying an additional 1,248,909 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,074,000 after buying an additional 973,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,661,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,285,000 after buying an additional 965,407 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. 286,531 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

