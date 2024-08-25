Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,326,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 256.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 306,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 220,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPLV traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,210,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,066. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $70.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

