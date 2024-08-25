Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after buying an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after acquiring an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,838,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.77. 764,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,026. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.12 and its 200-day moving average is $118.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $125.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

