Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,744 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.0% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,105,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,343,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,050,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,664,000 after buying an additional 2,898,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,187,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558,097 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. The stock had a trading volume of 711,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,245. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

