Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $463,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 114.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.34. The stock had a trading volume of 40,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,040. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

