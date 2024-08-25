Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $413,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,254. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.