Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Invests $413,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $93.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,254. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.53 and a 52-week high of $97.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.