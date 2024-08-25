Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 87 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $555.01. 870,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $564.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.