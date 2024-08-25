Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.26. The company had a trading volume of 407,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average is $121.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $132.61. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

