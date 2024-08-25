Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.40

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.40 and traded as high as $9.96. Territorial Bancorp shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 11,135 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TBNK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Territorial Bancorp in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Territorial Bancorp from $9.66 to $11.27 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Trading Up 4.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 million. Territorial Bancorp had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 79,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that engages in the provision of various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.