Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.88. 6,112,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,796,819. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.88. The company has a market capitalization of $191.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.29.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.95.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

