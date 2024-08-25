Tezos One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.92 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $739.26 million and $15.92 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000621 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000642 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,016,992,947 coins and its circulating supply is 996,457,628 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.