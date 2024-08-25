The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Wesleyan Assurance Society

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.3% of Wesleyan Assurance Society’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Boeing were worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.4% in the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 6.6% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Boeing by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,405,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,969,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.32. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $107.41 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.18.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

