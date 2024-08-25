The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by HTLF Bank

HTLF Bank trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 967,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $289,711,000 after buying an additional 69,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.86.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.68 and its 200-day moving average is $341.76. The company has a market cap of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

