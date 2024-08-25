The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,975,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $291,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,686,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,555 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,908.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,022,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,087,000 after buying an additional 742,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $93.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,478,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average of $125.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $165.76. The company has a market capitalization of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Read Our Latest Report on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.