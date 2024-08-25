The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 2.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %

Home Depot stock traded up $10.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $375.59. 3,426,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.65.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

