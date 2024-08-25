The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Community Financial Services Group LLC

Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $10.23 on Friday, reaching $375.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,426,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446,290. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $372.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.65.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

