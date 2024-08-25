The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by &Partners

&Partners lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 202.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,910 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.7% of &Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. &Partners’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,214.1% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 257,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,739,000 after purchasing an additional 237,934 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 63,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 51,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.40. The stock had a trading volume of 857,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,576,814. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $171.89. The company has a market cap of $399.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,259 shares of company stock valued at $21,628,393 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

