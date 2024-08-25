The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Increased by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,886,073,000 after buying an additional 1,269,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,226,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,341,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,193,438,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,317,452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,237,000 after buying an additional 3,255,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.47. 4,523,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,595,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The company has a market capitalization of $135.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $831,235.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

