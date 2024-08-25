Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 102,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 120,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.92 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.18 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of light activated photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

