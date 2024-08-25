Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.50 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.28). 55,650 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 27,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.35 ($0.28).

Third Point Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 13.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.92.

About Third Point Investors

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

