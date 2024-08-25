Tnf LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Tnf LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Tnf LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tnf LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.36. 3,962,094 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.63.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

