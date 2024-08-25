Tnf LLC Has $694,000 Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Tnf LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Tnf LLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 235.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 78,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 54,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on FIBK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 521,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,554. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.07 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Articles

