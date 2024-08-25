Tower Bridge Advisors Has $403,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.5 %

TD traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.35. 1,901,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,069. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68. The company has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

