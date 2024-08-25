Tower Bridge Advisors Sells 2,729 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tower Bridge Advisors lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.17. 4,771,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.62. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $171.89. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.95.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,259 shares of company stock valued at $37,948,393 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

