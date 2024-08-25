TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) PT Raised to $10.00 at JMP Securities

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JMP Securities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRTX. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRTX

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 3.0 %

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

TRTX stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $708.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 154.59, a quick ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $16,638,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,174,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after acquiring an additional 273,086 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 182,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 118,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.