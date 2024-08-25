Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.23

Shares of Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.24. Track Group shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 221 shares.

Track Group Stock Down 18.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 11.24%.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

