Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $269.18 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.75.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

