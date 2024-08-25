Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $269.18 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.75.
Insider Activity at Tractor Supply
In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
