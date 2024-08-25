Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.
Tractor Supply has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.
Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $269.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
