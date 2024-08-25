Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th.

Tractor Supply has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Tractor Supply has a payout ratio of 39.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $11.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.5%.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $269.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $290.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

