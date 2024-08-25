Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Quotient Wealth Partners LLC

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock traded up $3.90 on Friday, reaching $269.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

About Tractor Supply

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

