Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,053,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,687,000 after acquiring an additional 79,681 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,819,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,448,000 after purchasing an additional 721,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,771,000. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $142,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

CG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.25. 3,731,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $733,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,141,580 shares in the company, valued at $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 in the last three months. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Carlyle Group

About The Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.