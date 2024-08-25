Transcendent Capital Group LLC Purchases 2,170 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 61,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,567,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,497,000 after purchasing an additional 78,508 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,267 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 38,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.32. 10,381,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,064,939. The firm has a market cap of $458.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.78.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

